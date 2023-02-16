Satire takes centre stage again

February 16, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Hyderabad

The stage is set for Dear Omana: Notes of How to be a Literary Sensation, a play adapted and directed by Nikhila Kesavan. Produced by The Madras Players and Chennai Art Theatre and presented by city-based theatre personality Tahir Ali Baig, the production is an amalgam of satirist Krishna Shastri Devulapalli’s play Dear Anita and essays from his book How to be a Literary Sensation.

The 60-minute satire is structured as a epistolary conversation between two writers, best-selling author Omana Banerjee (Nikhila Kesavan) and an aspiring writer (Sarvesh Sridhar). The actors perform rather than reading out the letters. “Every letter is presented slightly differently, like a quiz or a dance,” says Nikhila.

Dear Omana’s earlier shows in Chennai and Bengaluru were received well by the audience. The play offers a fresh perspective on the literary and publishing industry. “Even those who are not from the literary field can relate to this,” says Nikhila, adding that the struggles of the protagonist — the aspiring writer — are universal.

The play was conceptualised two years ago during the lockdown, for online audiences. But when Sarvesh and Nikhila began rehearsing, they realised that the play needed a live audience. “ It’s a funny play and we never know the audience’s reaction online.” Then in June 2022, they staged the first show in Chennai.

Nikhila had first decided to only direct, not act in Dear Omana. “I had a couple of actors in mind, but they could not keep the timelines during COVID-19 lockdowns. So I had to take it up; in retrospect, I am glad I got this opportunity for Omana’s role,” says Nikhila, whose experience of working with Sarvesh for 15 years helped in the teamwork.

This is the first time that Madras Players has partnered with another theatre group — Tahir Ali Baig — to present their play. “Getting a live audience for a performance, particularly in the post-COVID times, is tough. That’s why we felt it would help us if somebody could support us locally.”

Dear Omana‘s next show on February 25 is at The Hindu LitFest in Chennai. “It’s going to be exciting because we are performing in front of an audience that includes publishers and writers. We have our fingers crossed because we are performing in front of people made fun of,” she signs off.

Dear Omana: Notes of How to be a Literary Sensation on February 18 and 19 at 7 pm; tickets ₹ 499; bookmyshow.com

ADVERTISEMENT