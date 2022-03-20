Satavahana-era Buddhist sculptural slab discovered in Telangana

Found on premises of 13th century Siva temple at a Sangareddy village

A nondescript slab on the premises of a 13th century Lord Siva temple at Munidevunipalli village in Kondapur mandal of Sangareddy district would miss the attention of many. However, a close look reveals an intricate and unique Buddhist sculptural slab dating back to the Satavahana period (1st century AD).

While conducting extensive exploration and survey to ascertain the architectural pre-eminence of ancient temples that flourished under the illustrious rule of the Kakatiyas in Telangana region, D. Kanna Babu, the former superintending archaeologist, Temple Survey Project (Southern Region), Archaeological Survey of India-Chennai, explored and identified the extraordinary shrine of Lord Siva.

Kakatiya inheritance

Detailing the architectural significance of the shrine, Mr. Babu said, “Kondadevunigudi is the chief place of worship in the village and has been constructed on top of a picturesque hillock.”

Interestingly, this small village is also built around the shrine on the slopes of a hillock. The historical edifice was raised during the reign of Kakatiya sovereign Ganapatideva (1199-1262 AD) after his landmark victory over the regional chiefs.

“Lord Siva is the presiding deity and popularly venerated by locals as Kondadevunigudi. The temple faces east and contains a porch, vestibule and sanctum sanctorum,” he said.

‘Unique’ slab

He added that the most baffling aspect of the shrine was its complex enriched with a marvellous sculptural representation of Buddhist faith on granite stone.

While examining the architectural style of the shrine, the archaeologist identified a distinctive fragmentary narrative sculptural panel portraying the representation of the Buddhist Triratna symbol.

The panel also bears Srivasta in the middle and two Swastika symbols on either side. A full-blown lotus is at its bottom and a series of Swastika marks were decorated in between a border design at the bottom of the panel.

“The Triratna symbol is the most revered object of worship for Buddhist monks. This unique panel is of Buddhist origin datable to the Satavahana period and may be decorated with a stupa located nearby this village,” Mr.Babu said.

The stupa might have disappeared in course of time and the available fragmentary sculptural slab was, perhaps, brought by local people in recent times from somewhere else and kept it along with other images in mukhamandapa of Kondadevunigudi, he said.

According to Mr.Babu, the panel provides ample evidence that the present village of Munidevunipalli is a respectable centre of Buddhist cultural activity during 1st Century A.D. under the aegis of Satavahanas and it also seems very closely associated with the nearby renowned Buddhist Sangharama at Kondapur, the capital city of mighty Satavahana dynasty.

“The discovery has further strengthened the list of Buddhist sites in the State,” the archaeologist added.