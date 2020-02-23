‘SAS is the answer to most statistical needs’

SANGAREDDY

23 February 2020 08:14 IST

Biostatistician discusses advantages of the software

“For most statistical techniques, all programs will perform well. Statistical Analysis System (SAS/ STAT) has the advantages of a long history, commons usage by biostatisticians and a wide range of statistical procedures. Its data step is very powerful for manipulating data but has its limitation. Output quality from STAT procedures is good,” said Sudheer Ravula, senior biostatistician, Syneos Health, Hyderabad.

He delivered a guest lecture on ‘Why SAS is popular?’ at GITAM School of Science on Saturday by narrating the benefits of SAS/STAT software.

With every new update, SAS brings its users a variety of new procedure to meet market requirements, he said.

“SAS/STAT software is the complete answer to a broad spectrum of statistical needs. It has decades of experience developing advanced statistical analysis software designed for superior quality and better and reliable results,” Mr. Sudheer explained.

He asked budding statisticians to make use of the many opportunities across the globe if they have acquired proficiency on the software.