Sarvodaya Yatra enters Medak and Sangareddy districts 

The ongoing Sarvodaya Sankalpa Padayatra being organised by the Rajiv Panchayat Sanghatan of Congress entered Medak district on Monday, where Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy joined Rajiv Panchayat Sanghatan Chairman and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan who is leading it.

The padayatra was held from Masaipet to Chegunta and later a press conference was held, where Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy appreciated Ms. Natarajan for starting the yatra from Bhoodan Pochampally to Sevagram in Maharashtra. He said the present generation should be made aware of the importance of movements launched by Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru during the freedom struggle that led to donation and distribution of lands to the poor. Telangana should be proud that the movement started at Pochampally after Mahatma Gandhi gave a call.

Ms. Natarajan said land distribution to the poor was taken up with movements of the Left parties and also the Maoists using violence as means, but Vinobha Bhava could distribute lakhs of acres of land without any violence and with the involvement of the people.

She said during the padayatra she had interacted with the Telangana farmers and understood their woes due to the faulty Dharani portal. “I would come back to launch a fresh movement on the faulty Dharani portal to get justice to the poor farmers,” she said.

The padayatra is being conducted to mark the 75th anniversary of the Bhoodaan movement launched by Vinobha Bhave from Bhoodan Pochampally in Telangana to Sevagram in Maharashtra, from March 14. DCC presidents Narsa Reddy, Tirupathi Reddy and Dr Sharavan Kumar Reddy also participated in the padayatra presently passing through Medak and Sangareddy districts.