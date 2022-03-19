Sarvodaya Sankalpa padayatra of Congress held in Gajwel constituency

The ongoing Sarvodaya Sankalpa Padayatra being organised by the Congress was held in Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel constituency where TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and others participated.

The padayatra is being conducted marking the 75th anniversary of the Bhoodaan movement launched by Vinobha Bhave from Bhoodan Pochampally in Telangana to Sevagram in Maharashtra from March 14. Rajiv Panchayat Sanghatan Chairman and former MP Meenakshi Natarajan is leading it.

On Saturday the padayatra was held from Medchal to Kallakal in Gajwel constituency and Mr. Revanth Reddy, who participated in it, said while the Congress distributed the lands to the poor the TRS government was snatching them. The party would fight on behalf of the poor farmers who lose their lands, he said.

Referring to the repeated appeals of the CM to the farmers of the State not to cultivate paddy during the ongoing Rabi season, he alleged that the CM had cultivated paddy in 150 acres of land in his farmhouse. He made it clear that those who buy paddy from the CM should also buy the same from the farmers of the state.

Mr. Reddy alleged that the State government had taken away the lands of the farmers of Gajwel in the name of the construction of a Regional Ring Road (RRR) by paying He also alleged that the State government was giving just ₹ 10 lakh per acre as compensation although the market value of the land in the area was ₹3 crore to ₹5 crore per acre. Will the Chief Minister sell his 500 acres for the same price as farmers, he asked. He also alleged that Kondapochamma Sagar was redesigned to protect a piece of land belonging to his relative.

Dharani portal, he said, was full of problems and it looks like the deficiencies were created deliberately to trouble people cultivating lands for several decades.