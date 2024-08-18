Sarvai Papanna’s village to be developed as a tourist spot

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu announced that the government has sanctioned ₹4.7 crore to develop Sardar Sarvai Papanna’s birthplace and native place as a tourist destination and urged Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to submit a proposal to the Tourism Department at the earliest.

Speaking at the 374th birth anniversary of Sardar Papanna at Ravindra Bharathi on Sunday (August 18, 2024), he paid rich tributes to Sardar Sarvai Papanna, who fought against feudal lords for the rights of the downtrodden. He said the Congress Party’s Indiramma Rajyam concept drew its inspiration from the life of Sardar Papanna, who desired to see the downtrodden get power to rule and strove to achieve it.

Recounting the heroic struggle of Mr. Papanna, Mr. Bhatti said that Sardar Papanna joined as a labourer at a Zamindar’s place and mobilised all his co-workers for a revolt. To fight against the brutalities of the feudal lords, Mr. Papanna mobilised all his friends to take over the forts of the Zamindar. He not only took over Warangal Fort but also the Golconda Fort.

Mr. Vikramarka said celebrating Sardar Papanna’s Jayanti across the State is a mark of the government’s sincerity towards the welfare of weaker sections. Mr. Bhatti added that the programme was taken up in such a way to inspire the downtrodden.

The Congress government had allotted budget on a large scale for weaker sections and been implementing several programmes. An amount of ₹5,000 crore was allocated in the budget for the construction of integrated schools, as the Government believed that change could be brought about only through a good education system.

Mr. Vikramarka also entrusted the responsibility to install the statue of Sardar Papanna in the heart of the city to BC Welfare and Tourism Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. “The Government is ready to execute the plan if a site is identified and the plan submitted,” he said adding that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked him to share message.

Ponnam thanks CM and Dy CM

Mr. Ponnam Prabhakar thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka for their idea to make Sardar Papanna’s village Sarvaipeta in Saidapur mandal of Karimnagar district as a tourist spot.

He said apart from refurbishing the Sarvaipeta Fort and forts up to the Kailashpur Fort would be developed to make them as one of the popular tourist spots. He said Mr. Papanna’s life would inspire the youngsters to achieve what they wished.