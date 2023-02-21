Sarpanch’s farm house raided, woman rescued 

February 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Cyberabad’s anti-human trafficking unit on Tuesday raided a farmhouse on Peddamma Thanda road in Kothur police limits and arrested five persons allegedly engaged in flesh trade. A woman was rescued in the raid.

The farmhouse, police said, belonged to the sarpanch of Peddamma Thanda in Maheshwaram mandal.

The arrested persons were identified as Bollu Srikanth, a student; Danula Ravi, milk businessman; Patlavath Raju, a driver; real estate agents Sankati Nagaraju and Pendlimadugu Naveen. All the five were from Maheshwaram. Three others Kiran, Rahul and Mohim Ali were reported absconding.