ADVERTISEMENT

Sarpanch’s farm house raided, woman rescued 

February 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyberabad’s anti-human trafficking unit on Tuesday raided a farmhouse on Peddamma Thanda road in Kothur police limits and arrested five persons allegedly engaged in flesh trade. A woman was rescued in the raid.

The farmhouse, police said, belonged to the sarpanch of Peddamma Thanda in Maheshwaram mandal.

The arrested persons were identified as Bollu Srikanth, a student; Danula Ravi, milk businessman; Patlavath Raju, a driver; real estate agents Sankati Nagaraju and Pendlimadugu Naveen. All the five were from Maheshwaram. Three others Kiran, Rahul and Mohim Ali were reported absconding.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US