Sarpanches concerned over pending bills: Bhatti

He says bills for completed works remain uncleared for long

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has alleged that Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao was speaking lies stating that there were no pending bills pertaining to works done in gram panchayats, when sarpanches, including those of the ruling party, were seriously concerned over the inordinate delays in clearance of bills.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said even the ruling party sarpanches were taking to streets to express their concern and protest over the pendency of bills for works completed. He sought to know why the Minister did not meet a delegation of sarpanches after asking them to come to Hyderabad.

He stated that the State government was not in a position to pay even salaries to its employees even after burdening people with hike in registration fees and liquor prices and collecting huge taxes on petrol and diesel. He demanded that the State government release a white paper on the financial position, including revenue, expenditure, debt and interest being paid on loans.

Stating that the government was making rounds of banks to borrow another ₹50,000 crore he said it would take the total burden of debt to ₹5 lakh crore. He suggested the sarpanches to prepare an action plan to agitate against the government for clearance of pending bills and assured that the Congress party would back them.