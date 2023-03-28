Sarpanches can pay wages, clear bills from April 1: Harish Rao

March 28, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Minister of Finance T. Harish Rao said sarpanches can pay wages and clear bills from April 1 as the State is going to credit funds in panchayat accounts.

“The government has decided to deposit funds in panchayat accounts so that sarpanches can pay wages to staff. They can also pay bills once the works are completed. This will come into force from April 1. In the past, sarpanches used to have little funds to meet repairs of water supply system. The situation has completely changed,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in one of the many programmes at Sangareddy and Narayankhed on Monday.

The Minister also inaugurated a 50-bed mother and child hospital at Narayankhed.

