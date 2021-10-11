Sarpanch resigns, blames Nalgonda MLA

Officials directed by MLA not to cooperate, says village leader

Sarpanch of a village in Thipparti mandal in the district has put in her papers, allegedly “due to harassment” at the behest of Nalgonda Legislator K. Bhupal Reddy.

Gade Sandhya, village leader of Yellammagudem, met the administrative officer, as District Collector Prashant J Patil was unavailable at the time, and submitted her resignation.

Speaking to media persons at the Collectorate, she said she has not received bills for works executed in the past two years and also, without the resolution of the gram sabha and the knowledge of the sarpanch certain funds have been misplaced, she said.

Ms. Sandhya also alleged: “the local legislator had instructed all the officers at the mandal general body not to cooperate with me, and at the gram sabha at the orders of MLA I was manhandled by the police.”

She reasoned that several other obstructions being created by the ruling party leaders drove her to quit the elected position.