Sarpanch of Pudoor village caught by ACB

The Sarpanch of Pudoor village in Medchal-Malkajgiri district was caught by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials on Thursday while accepting a bribe from the complainant for showing official favour.

The accused Sarpanch, Itaboina Babu, was caught at Oorjitha Hills open plots venture when he accepted a bribe of ₹ 5 lakh as advance from S Srinivasa Rao of Old Alwal to get permission for construction of a farmhouse in the latter’s land at Poodur village. “Initially, Babu demanded ₹ 10 lakh and later settled the deal for ₹ 9 lakh. The payment of ₹ 5 lakh was recovered at the instance of the accused from his car,” an officer said.

Babu was arrested and produced before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases, Hyderabad.