Sarpanch, husband attempt self-immolation demanding clearing of bills

January 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

Bills worth ₹1.5 crore for development works pending since four years, they claimed

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking incident, a sarpanch and her husband have attempted self-immolation by dousing themselves with an inflammable liquid blaming the authorities for not releasing pending bills for the past four years.

According to sources, Nandipet sarpanch S. Vani and her husband S. Tirupati went to the Nizamabad Collectorate on Monday morning where they attempted to end their life. “We belong to Padmashali community. We have spent about ₹1.5 crore on various development works by borrowing the money and now the outstanding amount has become ₹3 crore with interest. Vice-sarpanch Mada Ravi has been not cooperating in sanctioning the bills. Even MLA Jeevan Reddy is not cooperating. We do not know what to do and were forced into attempting self-immolation at the Collectorate,” they told the media persons. They were prevented from taking the extreme step by those present there and the police.

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

