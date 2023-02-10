February 10, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ninth symposium on ‘Applied Aerodynamics & Design of Aerospace Vehicles - SAROD-2023’ is being held at Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL), DRDO, from February 9 to 11. The conference is organised biennially to share experiences of specialist involved in major aerospace vehicle design programme that are being pursued in India as well as abroad. The symposium is organized under the aegis of the Trust for Advancement of Aerodynamics in India (TAAI).

The symposium was inaugurated by Director General, Missile & Strategic Systems, DRDO, BHVS Narayana Murthy. SAROD 2023 will host speakers from across India, who will present their contributions related to all traditional as well as modern areas of applied aerodynamics and the design of aerospace vehicles.

Scientific adviser to Defence Minister G. Satheesh Reddy, ISRO-VSSC director S Unnikrishnan Nair, DRDL director GAS Murthy and other eminent scientists are among those participating in the meet where about 100 technical papers are to be presented, said a press release.