Sarma, Sawant to kick off BJP bus tours from Tuesday

February 18, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP’s Chief Ministers of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa Pramod Sawant will kick off the Vijay Sankalp Yatra (bus tours) in Telangana on Tuesday (February 20).

The bus tours would be taken up simultaneously by the State party unit to cover the 17 Parliament constituencies as a run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Party sources informed that the main objective of these tours, to be led by senior leaders interspersed with public meetings as well as street corner meetings, is to propagate the policies of the Narendra Modi government and also expose the ‘hypocrisy’ of the Congress for “dodging implementation of its six guarantees” promised during the State polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sarma will be launching the Kumram Bheem cluster tour at a public meeting in Mudhol, Adilabad, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, while Mr. Sawant will flag off the Rajarajeswari cluster tour from Tandur, Vikarabad, by addressing another public meeting at the same time, party sources said on Sunday.

Party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman, former Ministers Eatala Rajender and D.K. Aruna will be participating in these tours divided into five clusters.

Mr. Kishan Reddy will offer his prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar before the tour’s launch on Monday.

The Kumram Bheem cluster tour will conclude in Bodhan, Nizamabad district, covering 21 Assembly and three Parliament constituencies. The Rajarajeswari cluster tour will end in Karimnagar district by covering four Parliament and 28 Assembly constituencies.

The other three tours include Bhagyalakshmi cluster tour that will begin from Bhongir and conclude in Hyderabad covering three Parliament and 21 Assembly constituencies, Kakatiya-Bhadrakali cluster tour that is set to start in Bhadrachalam and conclude in Mulugu to cover three Parliament and 21 Assembly constituencies from February 25 and Krishnamma cluster tour that will begin in Makhtal and conclude in Nalgonda covering three Parliament and 21 Assembly constituencies.

Senior leaders of the party, along with Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of different NDA States, will also take part in these bus tours during the next 10 days till March 1.

The saffron party is confident of consolidating the popularity of Mr. Modi into votes after the recent consecration of the Ram Temple and also after winning at least eight seats in the districts in the recent Assembly elections, even if it may not have done well in the usual urban strongholds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.