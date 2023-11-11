HamberMenu
‘Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra with Statue of Unity’ train to begin on November 18

The train will halt at main stations, including Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad and Nizamabad in Telangana, Nanded and Purna in Maharashtra

November 11, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway’s first ‘Bharat Gaurav’ train starting from Andhra Pradesh (AP) connecting seven jyotirlingas and the Statue of Unity in western and northern India will begin its journey on November 18.

The train will halt at main stations, including Khammam, Kazipet, Secunderabad and Nizamabad in Telangana, Nanded and Purna in Maharashtra.

The tourist package “Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra with Statue of Unity” will cover places like Ujjain (Mahakaleswar & Omkareshwar), Vadodara (Statue of Unity), Dwaraka, Somnath, Nasik (Triambakeshwar), Pune (Bhima Shankar) and Aurangabad (Grishneswar Temple).

The whole trip will be covered over a period of 12 nights and 13 days. It includes all travel facilities (including both rail and road transport), accommodation facility, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-board and off-board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts, security on train includes CCTV cameras and public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance is provided during the journey.

The cost per head in economy Category (sleeper class) is ₹21,000, standard category (3AC) ₹32,500, comfort category (2AC) ₹42,500.

For more details visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com or call Vijayawada office & Secunderabad zonal office on 0866-2572280, 9701360701, 8287932228, 9110712752 etc.

Andhra Pradesh / travel and commuting / tourism

