Sans devotion and promotion, 11th century temple near Hyderabad lies in ruins

It is hardly 500 m away from National Highway 65 that leads to Mumbai. At the end of the lane from the main road, stands silently the 11th century Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple located in Nandikandi village in Sadashivapet mandal.

Said to be constructed by Kalyani Chalukyas, the structure has a unique style described as ‘ornamented architecture’.

It’s a testimony to attacks during the many foreign invasion and many idols in the temple are mute witnesses to that. One can witness the damaged idols inside the temple premises and in the museum established within the compound.

Whose temple is it anyway?

Perhaps ignoratnt of its importance, someone has partly painted outside the temple structure which needs to be restored to its original form. Whether the Archaeology Department would take it up or not is a big question as it involves some financial commitment. In addition, vertical cracks are developing on the outside structure which needs an immediate attention.

In the past, there used to be an arch indicating the temple at the village entrance. However, it was damaged in the road widening and never rebuilt. Villagers claim they have made repeated appeals to L&T, which was awarded the contract of building the highway.

Passing the buck

“We have made repeated appeals to the company to build the arch again so that it would indicate the existence and direction to the temple. But they have told that the money was deposited with the Endowment Department and they have nothing to do now,” said a villager.

The arch has seven inverted lotuses sculpted on it and it is said that it designed in such a way that sun-rays get focused into the sanctum sanctorum.

In 2014, about ₹ 42 lakh was sanctioned for the temple’s development and works were taken up. In fact, a guest house was constructed opposite the temple.

No pilgrim footfalls

But since then the historic temple has been failing to attract pilgrims. Reason? Locals, as well as officials are reportedly have not been paying any interest to promote it.

“Despite repeated appeals, no concrete steps were put in place to promote the temple which has a potential to attract large number of tourists as this is located near Hyderabad. The only thing needed is focus by the concerned departments to develop and promote it,” said B. Muralidhar, a Nandikandi resident.