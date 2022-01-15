Sankranti slump in testing, new cases fall below 2K

HYDERABAD

15 January 2022 20:59 IST

Around 53,000 samples examined; 1,963 infections detected

The State’s daily COVID-19 caseload dropped below 2,000 on Saturday as fewer tests were conducted on account of Sankranti, a holiday.

In the past few days, while 70,000 to 90,000 samples were being tested in a day, the number dropped to 53,073 on Saturday and 1,963 people were detected with coronavirus. The results of 7,696 samples were awaited.

The new infections included 1,075 from Greater Hyderabad region, 168 from Rangareddy, and 150 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. The cumulative caseload now stands at 7,07,162.

Two more COVID patients died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,054.

Of the total cases, 22,017 were active as of Saturday evening.