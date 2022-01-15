Telangana

Sankranti slump in testing, new cases fall below 2K

The State’s daily COVID-19 caseload dropped below 2,000 on Saturday as fewer tests were conducted on account of Sankranti, a holiday.

In the past few days, while 70,000 to 90,000 samples were being tested in a day, the number dropped to 53,073 on Saturday and 1,963 people were detected with coronavirus. The results of 7,696 samples were awaited.

The new infections included 1,075 from Greater Hyderabad region, 168 from Rangareddy, and 150 from Medchal-Malkajgiri. The cumulative caseload now stands at 7,07,162.

Two more COVID patients died on the day, taking the death toll to 4,054.

Of the total cases, 22,017 were active as of Saturday evening.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2022 10:03:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/sankranti-slump-in-testing-new-cases-fall-below-2k/article38275043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY