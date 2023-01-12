Sankranti festivities begin early for Balakrishna fans

January 12, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was an early Sankranti fizz in Hyderabad as fans of actor Balakrishna celebrated the first day of his movie Veera Simha Reddy in cinema halls with cat calls and shouts of ‘Jai Balayya’.

The day began early with some of the cinema halls having screenings from 4.30 a.m. onwards. But it was the 7-7.30 a.m. shows that saw the fans showing their true colours. An online ticket booking site listed 646 screenings through the day. However, tickets were easily available at regular prices.

“Who wants to watch Balakrishna’s movie in a multiplex. The atmosphere is here with drums, crackers and everyone cheering every frame of the movie,” said Sai Charan, an assistant director, after coming out of Sandhya 70MM near RTC Crossroads, which is one of the biggest cinema halls in terms of seating capacity.

At Prasads’, every move of Balakrishna, be it in Istanbul or Rayalaseema, elicited cheers. “The loudest cheer was for the older Balakrishna who looks the part of a seasoned leader,” said a moviegoer who came from Chapal Bazaar and watched the 7.30 a.m. show. For Uday Kiran and his friends from Vivekananda College, it was a day for a raucous celebration. “We bought ₹50 ticket though other tickets were available online. The atmosphere in front of the screen is electric as we are die-hard Balakrishna fans,” said the B. Com student who came straight to the cinema hall after celebrating Swamy Vivekananda’s birthday in his college.

Tomorrow is another day as Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja starrer Waltair Veeraiya hits the screens. Hyderabad will have 438 screenings through the day with the number of Veera Simha Reddy screenings dipping to 328 shows.