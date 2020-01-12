Sankranti brings windfall to toll plazas

It was windfall for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at all the 17 toll plazas in the State, more particularly the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) and NH-44 (Hyderabad-Bengaluru) as a whopping ₹3.57 crore was realised as toll fee on Saturday alone on account of Sankranti rush.

Statistics from the NHAI indicated that as many as 2.68,558 vehicles passed through the 17 plazas with the Panthangi plaza in Nalgonda district witnessing record 50,275 vehicles crossing the booths.

The Raikal plaza on NH-44 saw 35,331 vehicles exiting rom the booths and Korlapahad in Nalgonda seeing 34,602 vehicles checking in.

Surprisingly, out of the 2,68,558 vehicles passing through the plazas, as many as 1,44,773 vehicles preferred FASTag transaction.

Shakapur, Pullur and Indalwai plazas on NH-44 saw a huge rush while the Gudur toll plaza near Yadadri too witnessed large queues of vehicles.

NHAI Regional Officer, Hyderabad A. Krishna Prasad said Vijayawada and Bengaluru highways witnessed heavy rush forcing the authorities to open additional cash lanes. “Indeed, we had record traffic on Saturday and we expect the record to break when the travellers start returning after Sankranti.”

He said from January 15, they would be allowing only one cash lane and advised travellers to buy FASTag stickers for hassle-free movement. He admitted that there was rush at the toll gates on Saturday and Sunday monring but by noon, it eased.