Sankranthi homebound traffic congests toll plazas on NH65  

January 13, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Toll plazas on the NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) route witnessed maximum traffic on Friday as people started heading for their native places in Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti festivities.

Toll plaza operators said the rise in number of vehicles, compared to the usual passenger car unit/day, was about 5,000 more on Thursday. Friday, the most traffic day towards Vijayawada route in the season, witnessed about 15, 000 more numbers. The traffic is expected to gradually reduce by Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, scenes of slow traffic movement were witnessed at Choutuppal, Chityal, Narketpally, Korlapahad, Suryapet and Kodad, the important junctions on the highway.

At Pantangi toll plaza at Choutuppal, the first major toll gate, vehicles were in slow queues for a distance of about a kilometre at one point.

While there were no traffic jams or halts, like it was during last year, a greater number of vehicles arriving at the toll plaza within a short time, resembling a bottleneck, made clearance slow, officials said.

Blacklisted tags

According to toll operators at Pantangi, it was because of blacklisted FASTags and physical payment of toll fee the movement was delayed. They suggested motor users to recharge the FASTags well before starting their journey to avoid delay at the gates.

Anticipating huge traffic, toll plaza officials ensured measures such as deploying more staff, a ready counter to buy FASTag at 200 metres from the gate, 10 of the total 16 lanes opened for Vijayawada direction, and highway assistance through ambulance, crane and staff at every 20-km point.

Officials at Pantangi and Korlapahad on NH-65 and Gudur (Hyderabad-Warangal) credited the national policy of 100% implementation of FASTag for the free flow of vehicles this year.

As per estimated figures at Pantangi toll plaza on Friday, nearly 40, 000 vehicles passed the point towards Vijayawada.