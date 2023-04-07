Sankara Foundation launches super-speciality eye hospital

April 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister K.T. Rama Rao has announced waiver of life tax on the vehicles of Sankara Eye Foundation and also invited them to be part of the State government’s prestigious ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme that aims to screen the eyes of entire Telangana population.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 225-bed state-of-the-art super-speciality eye hospital of Sankara Eye Foundation in the city on Friday. The State government provided land for the hospital and the foundation plans to offer 30,000 free surgeries per year, including bringing patients from across the State, bearing the cost of patients.

Assuring continuing support to the hospital, the Minister said Telangana launched the biggest eye-screening programme in the country. In the first phase, about three crore people were screened and glasses were supplied to the needy. In the ongoing second phase, almost everyone would be covered. He also suggested to Sankara Eye Foundation to take Rajendranagar constituency, where the hospital is located, for screening of all the people, and provide the necessary care as a pilot project.

Stating ‘Sarvendriyanaam Nayanam Pradhan’, he also took a dig at the Opposition parties saying the Sankara Foundation should also screen their eyes to see the transformation of Telangana in the last nine years. He said Telangana is now moving forward in health care by establishing medical colleges in all 33 districts. Village clinics and urban dispensaries are some of the revolutionary schemes in the health sector, he said.

He also suggested the hospital management to start a college of optometry and a training centre for vision technicians. He also urged them to be part of the Kanti Velugu scheme of the government for more productive work.

R.V. Ramani, founder of Sankara Eye Foundation, said the goal is to touch half-a-million (5 lakh) free surgeries, pan-India, annually by 2030. “This hospital will also function on the unique hybrid model, wherein the poor from the villages will be provided free eye surgeries covering 8 districts of Telangana, while the middle-income and the affluent, the affordable sections of the society, will pay for their treatment.”

Murali Krishnamurthy, founder of SEF USA; Rami Reddy, patron of Sankara Foundation, and others spoke.

The hospital, which is built across 1.27 lakh sq. ft has advanced treatment facilities for cataract, cornea, glaucoma, pediatric ophthalmology & strabismus, orbit & oculoplasty, and vitreoretinal services. This is the 13th hospital of Sankara that already has a strong presence across the country.