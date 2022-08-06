Sanjay padayatra successful in Bhongir: Gudur
Bharatiya Janata Party state senior leader Gudur Narayana Reddy on Saturday stated that the padayatra of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was successful in Bhongir Assembly constituency and provided much needed fillip to the party in the constituency.
In a statement here on Saturday, he said that the Praja Sangrama Yatra has created lot of enthusiasm in the people of constituency and hundreds of youngsters have walked along with Mr. Sanjay for 44 km in the constituency. Mr. Narayana Reddy said that the padayatra would enter Munugode constituency on Sunday after Sanjay crosses Jiblakpally.
