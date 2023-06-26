Sanjay making baseless comments: Niranjan

June 26, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice- president G. Niranjan has alleged that BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was making baseless allegations on the Congress and there would be serious reaction from workers if he did not stop.

“We condemn the false allegations made by Mr. Bandi Sanjay that some 30 Congress leaders are on Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao’s payroll. He is making cheap accusations against the Congress. Mr. Sanjay should disclose the names of the 30 Congress leaders who are on the payroll of Mr Ra or offer public apology to the Congress,” said Mr. Niranjan while speaking to reporters here on Monday along with Kisan Cell All India Vice president M. Kodanda Reddy. He warned that Congress workers would react seriously if Mr. Sanjay continued to make baseless allegations.

Pointing out that BJP leaders were lodging complaints against Mr. Sanjay to the party high command, the Congress suggested to set the house first before pointing out at others. He said that BJP national leaders were frequently visiting Hyderabad to induce oxygen for the party state unit.

Mr. Kondanda Reddy said that BJP national president J.P. Nadda announcement of cancellation of Dharani if the party came to power was to avoid public ire. He said that the BJP had lost the public support and hence Prime Minister Narendra Modi was focusing on weakening the opposition parties. He alleged that undeclared emergency was continuing in the country.

