Sanjay Kumar launches Gandhi Sankalp yatra

Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Tuesday, formally launched his Gandhi Sankalp yatra by offering prayers at the Sri Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam in Illandakunta mandal of Karimnagar district.

The 15-day padayatra was kicked off from Illandakunta that saw the participation of scores of supporters. The MP offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar. Mr. Sanjay Kumar met villagers on the way and inquired about their well-being. He interacted with farmers and also visited their fields to inspect the damages caused due to the recent rains.

Expressing concern over the damages, he flayed the State government for not providing compensation to farmers who lost their crops in the last six months. He demanded the government to enumerate the losses due to the recent rains and provide compensation of ₹25,000 per acre.

The first day of the padayatra saw the MP entering the Kamalapur mandal on Tuesday night. He said that he had launched the Gandhi Sankalp yatra to propagate the Mahatma’s teachings in all the villages of his constituency.

‘Political mileage’

TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar ridiculed Bandi Sanjay Kumar for “using the name of Mahatma Gandhi for political mileage”. How can the BJP leaders use Gandhi’s name when they laud Nathuram Godse? he questioned.