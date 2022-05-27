Sanjay, Kishan Reddy dared to confront PM on jobs  

BJP leaders should question Modi on promises in Bifurcation Act: Jagga Reddy

BJP leaders should question Modi on promises in Bifurcation Act: Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA and senior Congress leader T. Jayaprakash Reddy lashed out at BJP state president Bandi Sanjay for lacking the guts to question Prime Minister Modi on the failed promises like 2 crore jobs every year and ₹15 lakh in every account.

“Instead, Bandi Sanjay speaks on masjids to create communal polarisation and it shows that they want to hide their failures with religious provocation,” he said at a press conference here on Friday. He asked people not to fall into the trap of BJP that wants to divert the nation from pressing issues like inflation that will hit every family badly.

Furthering his attack on the state BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, he said it was unfortunate to have people like them who have no gumption to look into the eyes of the Prime Minister leave alone demanding projects for Telangana or fulfilling the promises made in the Bifurcation Act.

Mr. Reddy praised the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin for raising his state issues with the Prime Minister after inviting him to Tamil Nadu and said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao could have done the same instead of avoiding the PM for political reasons. He alleged that there was a secret understanding between KCR and Modi on several issues and they were just playing to the gallery while avoiding each other in public.

Replying to a question, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said KCR will fail in national politics and his efforts for a new political front will not succeed as national politics were totally different. The reality is that without involving BJP or Congress regional parties cannot play a role at the national level, he said.

The MLA also took a dig at Health Minister T. Harish Rao saying the Minister believes in political rebuttals rather than solving the issues raised by people’s representatives. He made light of Minister Malla Reddy saying he doesn’t know anything about politics.