Sanjay Agarwal is new Assistant Director General of ICRISAT

Sanjay Agarwal. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

August 09, 2022 07:51 IST

He is 1984-batch IAS officer of UP cadre

Sanjay Agarwal from the Indian Administrative Service, who is currently the Chair of the Government of India’s Committee on Minimum Support Price, joined ICRISAT as its new Assistant Director General on Monday.

Director General of ICRISAT, Dr. Jacqueline Hughes, welcomed Mr. Agarwal.

While serving as the Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, Mr Agarwal was also an ex-officio member of ICRISAT governing board from 2018 to 2022.

“I am pleased to announce that Mr Sanjay Agarwal has joined ICRISAT as the Assistant Director General. He will be based in New Delhi and lead country relations and business affairs, and will have a broader portfolio of activities to support ICRISAT globally,” said Dr Hughes.

Mr. Agarwal is a 1984-batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre. He has over 37 years of experience in administration and public policy.