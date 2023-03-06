Sanitation worker attacked by dog in Hyderabad

March 06, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A sanitation worker of the GHMC was seriously injured in a stray dog attack in the limits of Banjara Hills circle on Monday.

According to the information obtained from the sanitation wing officials, Rameshwaramma, allotted to the Anand Nagar area, was going about her duty sweeping the roads in the early hours on Monday, when the dog attacked her.

The canine reportedly bit her on the leg, and when she tripped, it bit her behind her ear. Video clips of the terrified woman weeping piteously went viral on social media. According to the local sources, the stray dog regularly sleeps in a security services office in the area.

GHMC, which had moved the daily reporting time of the sanitation teams from 5.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. during winter, had recently issued orders reverting the hours to 5.30 a.m.

The woman about 55 years old, was taken to the ESI Hospital for immediate medical help, given anti-rabies shot, and given the coming week off, officials informed.

The mongrel in question has been reportedly captured by GHMC’s Veterinary teams after the attack.