Sanitation is a casualty in Nizamabad

One of the important towns in north Telangana is a picture perfect of lack of cleanliness with heaps of garbage visible at every street corner and emanating stench.

Poor sanitation and clogged drains has become a chronic problem of the town despite Swachh Bharat campaigns.

Irregular attendance of sanitation workers at work is leading to unclean streets and very often plastic bags are seen flying on streets. Leave alone bad odour, garbage particles enter houses nearby carried by strong winds.

With the monsoon setting in all over Telangana, the situation has turned worst.

The sorry state of affairs indicates the lack of proper monitoring of situation by the civic body. Irony is that things have not looked up even after a marathon review conducted by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao here last month. Pigs and cattle keep disturbing the garbage heaps for food.

Residents are tired of complaining as repeated representations fall on deaf ears.

“Municipal staff is not responding to our requests. Municipal waste is left at the road corners or amid housing colonies. Garbage is brought in autos and dumped at some designated places, but they are not lifted on time.

We are unable to bear the stench. These street-corner heaps have turned breeding ground for houseflies and mosquitoes,” bemoans Badhali Ramchandram, a resident of Sirnapally Gadi area.

The door-to-door garbage collection introduced earlier fell flat with poor supervision. However, it is being introduced again distributing two bins - blue for dry waste and green for wet.

The civic body had given indent for 1.60 lakh bins and half of them are already delivered.

Municipal Engineer Balamuni, who assumed office recently, expressed the hope that things would improve shortly as 150 autorikshaws were pressed into service to collect garbage every day. That part, tenders were finalised for six compact vehicles to transport litter to dumping yards and sweeping machines.

Green and blue dust bins were being distributed from last week requesting residents to keep domestic garbage in them and not to throw on the roads/open places.

In addition to them, 40 street bins would also be placed at different locations. Garbage collected from households would be deposited in street bins and there from it would be transported by compact vehicles to dumping yards, he says unfolding the new strategy.

“Corporators are least bothered about their bounden duty and after elections they disappear.

If we insist on the issues they pass on the buck to municipal staff.

Swachh Bharath is left to the wind,” deplores, V. Chiranjeevulu, a retired engineer of the Panchayat Raj Department.