Sangareddy ZP meeting tomorrow

SANGAREDDY

08 June 2020 19:35 IST

Finance Minister to inaugurate new building

The general body meeting of the Zilla Parishad would held at the newly constructed building on Wednesday. Inauguration of the building would also be held on the same day. According ZP CEO N. Ravi Finance Minister T. Harish Rao would participate and inaugurate the building. Due to coronavirus guidelines, the authorities imposed restrictions on the number of mediapersons covering the event.

Advertising

Advertising