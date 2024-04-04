Sangareddy unit blast: Governor, CM convey condolences

April 04, 2024 08:03 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narsimha visited the spot of the fire accident on Wednesday evening. Upon arrival, the minister instructed the District Collector, SP, and officials of the District Medical and Health Department to ensure that the victims receive optimal medical care and attention, urging them to take all necessary measures in this regard.

While speaking to the media, the minister said “Enhanced medical services are being extended to those injured in the accident, ensuring they receive the best possible care. A comprehensive investigation will be launched into the incident, with stringent measures to prevent similar occurrences in future.”

The minister conducted an inspection of the affected area and visited those severely injured in the incident and currently undergoing treatment. The minister personally spoke to the victims for ascertaining the details of the incident and assured them full support. Emphasising the government’s commitment to aid the families of the deceased workers, Mr. Raja Narsimha pledged support to them during this difficult time.

Expressing shock over the accident, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ordered the officials of the Fire Department to speed up the rescue operations and bring the fire under control. Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the district authorities to provide better medical care to the injured persons in the fire accident. The CM conveyed his condolences to the grieving families of those who succumbed in the incident.

Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan expressed shock and dismay over the fire accident. He instructed the State administration to mobilise its machinery to provide all the needed support. Minister for Information and Technology Duddilla Sridhar Babu said, “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy. Pray for the recovery of those injured at the earliest.”

