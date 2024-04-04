Sangareddy unit blast: Death toll rises to six, 20 injured undergoing treatment

April 04, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The death toll from the explosion at a chemical factory in Sangareddy has risen to six, with 20 individuals injured and currently receiving treatment at various hospitals.

By Thursday morning, the Government General Hospital in Sangareddy had five bodies awaiting post mortem procedures. Another victim referred to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad was pronounced ‘brought dead’ upon arrival.

Dr. G. Anil Kumar, superintendent of the hospital, confirmed that there are no more victims under treatment at GGH Sangareddy. Preparations were underway for the postmortem of the five deceased.

Out of the 20 injured, 14 are currently receiving treatment at MNR Hospital in Sangareddy, while the remaining six have been referred to various private hospitals. Yashoda Hospital Hitech City currently has three victims undergoing treatment, one victim at Care Hospital Gachibowli and another at Citizens Hospital Nallagandla. Dr. Gayathri Devi, District Medical and Health Officer, Sangareddy, confirmed that one critically injured victim at MNR will soon be transferred to one of the private hospitals in Hyderabad. Patients admitted at MNR Hospital have sustained multiple injuries and lacerations, confirmed a doctor.

In a bulletin released on Thursday, Yashoda Hospital reported to have received three patients via ambulance from Sangareddy. The first, aged 34, suffered severe burn injuries to the left upper limb and multiple burns on chest and legs, with a critical condition requiring ventilator support post-emergency surgery.

The second patient, aged 37, presented severe traumatic brain injury alongside facial burns and lacerations, currently stable under neurosurgery and plastic surgery teams’ care. The third patient, aged 24, sustained a lacerated wound and mild brain injury, currently under observation in the ICU.

Dr. M. Ravi Kiran, Chief Operating Officer of Medical Services at Yashoda Hospital, said that comprehensive treatment is being provided to all patients with periodic updates on their conditions to follow.