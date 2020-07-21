Sangareddy turning virus hotspot

The district headquarters town is slowly but surely turning into a COVID-19 hotspot.

As many as 59 cases were registered in district headquarters alone on Monday followed by 24 cases on Tuesday. As on Monday night, 943 positive cases were registered with cumulative figure in the district with 27 deaths taking place with two deaths on Monday. Tuesday’s figures were yet to come in. Shanthinagar, one of the prime locations, has registered 10 cases, topping the list for a single-day location-wise case spike.

At Patancheru urban health centre, there were 19 positive cases out of the total 100 tests conducted. As many as 186 persons had turned up for testing at the district hospital and samples collected from them were sent for testing. More positive cases are expected as testing is being ramped up.

Senior officials in the medical department attribute the increase in cases to to the town’s proximity to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). “There is regular traffic from Hyderabad to Beeramguda, Sangareddy, Sadashivapet and Zaheerabad where the number of cases have been increasing. We can not control traffic and movement of people at these places. We feel that being close to Hyderabad is one of the reasons for increase in cases,” said a medical officer on the condition of anonymity.

Same is the case with Medak and Siddipet districts.