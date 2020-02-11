Sangareddy stares at water crisis

Hot summer with a serious water crisis is in the offing for Sangareddy district. Depleting ground water levels have been forcing people to go for more borewells — with water table going down, people are not hesitating to dig borewells even on the roadside.

Diversion of Singur water three years ago to the Sriramsagar project (SRSP) has resulted in depletion of ground water and the impact is felt on the entire district.

Kondapur tops the list of mandals where water levels are falling drastically with availability at 38.58-metre depth, followed by Sangareddy (33.76 metres), Nyalakal (28.49) Gummadidala (28.34), Zaheerabad (27.23), Hatnoora (26.62), Ramachandrapuram (23.72), Pulkal (20.45) and Patancheru (20.21 metres).

The rainfall registered was 764 mm as against the normal 838 m.m. The Manjira has completely dried up and Narayanakhed area is already feeling the pinch.

Even supply of drinking water, which used to be daily before the municipal elections, is now once in two days in some areas while it is once in three days in others. As such, many families are spending between ₹ 300 and ₹ 600 per month on drinking water

“We are a six-member family and we have frequent visitors. Hence, we are forced to buy two water cans every alternate day. With each can costing ₹20, we are spending ₹600 per month,” said T. Krishna, a resident. TRS MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran and Congress MLA T. Jayarakash Reddy requested the Chief Minister to address the problem.