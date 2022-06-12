Sangareddy, Siddipet get new District Collectors

Eight IAS officers transferred; Nalgonda, Gadwal have full additional charge arrangement

The State government, while transferring half a dozen IAS officers, posted new District Collectors to Sangareddy and Siddipet and made full additional charge (FAC) arrangement to Nalgonda and Jogulamba-Gadwal districts.

In the orders issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Sunday, A. Sharath, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, has been transferred as the District Collector of Sangareddy. M. Hanumantha Rao, currently Sangareddy Collector, has been transferred as Director PR & RD.

Prashant Jeevan Patil, working as District Collector of Nalgonda, has been transferred and posted as District Collector of Siddipet relieving M. Hanumantha Rao from full additional charge.

Rahul Sharma, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Nalgonda, has been given full additional charge as the District Collector there. Similarly, Koya Sree Harsha Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Jogulamba-Gadwal has been placed under full additional charge as the District Collector there, relieving Shaik Yasmeen Basha, the District Collector of Wanaparthy.

Karnati Varun Reddy, Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Kumrambheem-Asifabad, has been transferred and posted as the ITDA Project Officer at Utnoor, shifting the incumbent Sri Ankit as the ITDA Project Officer at Eturunagaram. Chahat Bajpai, who is waiting for posting, has been posted as Additional Collector (Local Bodies) of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district.