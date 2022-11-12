Sangareddy Government Medical College inauguration scheduled for November 15

Government Medical College getting ready for formal inauguration and commencement of the academic year at Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

After several years of efforts, the long cherished dream of a medical college has come true for the people of the district headquarters.

The medical college built on the premises of the district hospital is scheduled to be inaugurated on November 15 along with seven other medical colleges across the State. The other medical that would be inaugurated on that day are — Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam.

In all probability the formal inauguration would be by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in a virtual event. It is for the first time in the State, probably in any State in the country, eight medical colleges would be inaugurated on a single day. Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao would participate in the inauguration at Sangareddy.

Classes for first year students, in which admissions were completed, will formally commence on the same day.

The buildings, in G Plus 2 mode as of now, would have classes, labs and library. Currently, the men students are being accommodated in temporary hostels at BC Study Circle, while woman students are being accommodated at the Mahila Pranganam.

Principal of the Sangareddy Medical College Vani (second from left) along with other officials reviewing the work on on the Medical College building at Sangareddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

“So far 26 professors, 45 assistant professors, 15 associate professors, 50 senior residents, 11 house surgeons and 25 office staff had already joined. As far as MBBS students are concerned, in the first round of admissions 97 students have joined in the State quota followed by three students in all-India quota. With this admission of 100 students was completed out of the total 150 seats. The remaining seats will be filled in the second round which would begin from November 14. The 22 seats in all-India quota will be filled in the second round as many prefer their own States in the first round,” Principal of the Sangareddy Medical College Vani told The Hindu.

This medical college will benefit people from not only in Sangareddy district but also neighbouring Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts. Officials expect that once the college gets fully functional the number of outpatients visiting the Government Hospital is likely to increase considerably from the present 1,500 a day.