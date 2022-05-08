Sangareddy becoming hub of EV manufacturing industry

Being in close proximity to capital becomes advantage for the district

Slowly, but surely, Sangareddy district is becoming a hub of electric vehicles (EV) manufacturing industry. Being in very close proximity to Hyderabad and establishment of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) near Zaheerabad has become added advantage for the district.

During last month, California based Biliti Electric Inc has announced plans to establish an electric three-wheeler factory with an estimated investment of $150 million at Pashamylaram in Patancheru mandal. Once established, in a phased manner, the industry was expected to produce about 2.4 lakh EVs a year and was stated to provide employment for about 3,000 people. It has partnered with Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works.

Atumobile, a city-based EV manufacturing company, which was already functioning from the Pashamyaram industrial area, started its second manufacturing unit in February 2022. With increasing demand in the market, the production capacity was increased from existing 25,000 units per annum to 3.5 lakh units per annum, according to sources.

Near Kandi, about five kilometres from Sangareddy district headquarters and adjacent to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH), Pure EV started production about four years ago. It has also been introducing a motorcycle ETryst 350.

British EV Tech startup One Moto has came forward to establish an electric vehicle as well as Lithium Ion battery manufacturing unit at NIMZ at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore. An MoU was already signed with the State Government in this regard. It was stated that the company would produce about 40,000 units per annum and expected to provide direct employment for about 500 and indirect employment for about 2,000.

Triton, a US-based EV manufacturing industry, has come forward to open its shop at NIMZ at an estimated cost of ₹2,100 crore. An MoU was signed with the government of Telangana in this regard on June 24, 2021. In the next three months, in October, a team of officials from Triton accompanied by TSIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Narasimha Reddy visited Zaheerabad to have a look at the place where they would be allotted land by the government.

“Once all these industries started functioning at full throttle Sangareddy is going to get a place in the world map and everyone will look at it,” said a revenue officer, having knowledge about these industries.