Sangameshwara, Basaveshwara LI schemes to quench thirst of 4L acres

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lays foundation stone for the two projects

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with a tribal woman on stage at the event to lay foundation for Sangameshwara and Basweshara Lift Irrigation schemes at Narayankhed in Sangareddy district on Monday. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

The parched lands of Sangareddy district would become lush green with the availability of water for irrigation round the year with the help of two new lift irrigation schemes — Sangameshwara and Basaveshwara — Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Monday after laying foundation stone for the two projects.

“The two schemes will irrigate about 4 lakh acres of uplands in Narayankhed, Zaheerabad, Andole and Sangareddy constituencies, which are known for distress migration as farming is mostly rainfed here,” the Chief Minister said addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone. He asked the elected representatives of the area to push for completion of the two LI schemes in one-and-a-half years so that the people could reap benefits early.

Stating that the area used to suffer severe drinking water scarcity every year in the past, the Chief Minister said the problem had been overcome with Mission Bhagiratha and now it was time to quench the thirst of the arid lands. The two new lift schemes would now bring most of the areas of Sangareddy district under irrigation.

Sops to ULBs

Responding to the plea of Sangareddy district legislators and Minister T. Harish Rao, the Chief Minister announced sanction of ₹50 crore each to Sangareddy and Zaheerabad municipalities and ₹25 crore each to Narayankhed, Sadashivpet, Tellapur, Bollaram and Ameenpur municipalities. Besides, he also sanctioned ₹20 lakh each to 699 gram panchayats in the district.

The Chief Minister also announced formation a new mandal — Nizampet — in Narayankhed constituency in addition to the existing Narayankhed, Kalher, Kangti, Manoor, Nagalgidda and Sirgapur mandals. He stated that he would visit Ketaki Sangameshwara Swamy at Jharasangam in the next 7-10 days and on the same day would also lay foundation stone for the new Government Medical College at Sangareddy.

Members of Parliament B.B. Patil and K. Prabhakar Reddy, legislators M. Bhupal Reddy, Ch. Kranti Kiran, K. Manik Rao, M. Padma Devender Reddy, Ch. Madan Reddy, Farooq Hussain, P. Venkatarama Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, Engineers-in-Chief C. Muralidhar and B. Hariram and others participated.