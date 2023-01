January 07, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - HYDERABAD

Additional Director General of Police Sandeep Shandilya has assumed charge as Director of RBVRR Telangana State Police Academy on Friday. An IPS officer of 1993 batch, Mr. Shandilya was recently transferred from the post of ADGP of Railways and Road Safety, and posted as TSPA Director. He assumed charge from Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao, who was holding full additional charge of the Academy.