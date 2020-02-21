Sand sculptor wins accolades for creating a bust of Lord Siva at Vemulawada temple

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

21 February 2020 17:43 IST

Ravalli Shankar, the creator, says it is his way of paying devotion

It’s a labour of devotion. A sand sculptor from Peddapalli district had won accolades for creating a sculpture of Lord Siva at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on the occasion of Mahasivarathri festivities on Friday.

Ravalli Shankar, a native of Kukkalagudur village of Peddapalli district, came to the Vemulawada shrine to participate in the Sivarathri jatara celebrations, and exhibit his creativity.

A beatific creation

He created a bust of Lord Siva with a beatific expression. The nearly 2.5 ft tall figure appeared as if the Lord was bestowing a gentle smile on his devotees. Mr. Shankar brought sand from his native village for the sculpture. Devotees at the shrine were awestruck at the sculpture of Lord Siva and were seen appreciating its creator.

Mr. Shankar said he came during the jatara only to showcase his talent in sand art before a huge gathering of devotees at Vemulawada. “My sculpture was appreciated by all the visitors at the shrine. It’s my way of paying devotion to Lord Siva on the occasion of Mahasivarathri,” he stated.