Sand artist pays tribute to Ramanujacharya

Spreading the message of equality as propagated by 11thCentury Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, the town-based artist R Shankar carved out an imposing sand sculpture of the legendary saint-philosopher at Mankammathota here on Friday.

The impressive sand sculpture caught the attention of the locals winning the sand artist praise from various quarters. It took almost three hours for the artist to carve out the stunning sand sculpture depicting Sri Ramanuja in amazing grace much to the delight of several art lovers in the town. Sri Ramanuja’s message of equality needs to be propagated to promote harmony and egalitarian ethos in the society, says Mr Shankar.

‘Spreading message’

“I am striving to spread socially relevant messages through art,” adds Shankar, who won laurels from art connoisseurs for carving out the sand sculptures of Bhakta Ramadasu, the 17thcentury great vaggeyakara of Nelakondapalli in Khammam district, and other great personalities on various occasions in different parts of the State in the past.

‘My sand sculpture is an artistic tribute to the iconic saint-philosopher on the eve of the scheduled inauguration of his giant statue (Samata Moorthy) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Muchintal near Hyderabad on February 5,’ he asserts.