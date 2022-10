An ardent follower of Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and youth wing leader Aravind Alishetty has welcomed the move of Mr. Rao to enter national politics by floating a national party in a novel way by getting a sand art on him (KCR) arranged on the beach at Puri in Odisha. The sand art was made by artist Manas Sahoo.

