Sand art of KCR unveiled at Puri beach
Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates the sand sculpture
Famous sand artist and Padmashri Sudarshan Pattnaik unveiled the sand art of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the occasion of his birthday on Thursday. This was created on the beach of Puri on Wednesday.
“The Fighter, Administrator and Visionary. Happy Birthday to KCR Sir,” wrote Mr. Pattnaik at the sand art.
This was coordinated by Vanga Rajeswar Reddy of Siddipet.
Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao is the second Chief Minister whose sand art was created by Mr. Sudharshan Pattnaik while the first one was that of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.