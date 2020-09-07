‘Sanction of SC, ST sub-plan funds for development of Dalit colonies’

Activists of the Kula Vivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) took out a rally in the town on Monday demanding sanction of SC and ST sub-plan funds for development of Dalit colonies and financial assistance to the coronavirus crisis-hit Dalit families.

The demonstrators also staged a dharna at Dr B R Ambedkar statue near the Zilla Parishad office in pursuit of their charter of demands. Their other main demands include sanction of “long delayed” loans to the Dalit unemployed youths from the SC Corporation for self-employment units, provision of ₹ 7,500 monthly financial aid and 15 kg rice to each Dalit family affected by the pandemic triggered crisis.

Among their other key demands is provision of laptops, internet connectivity and mid-day meal to each Dalit student, deployment of adequate mobile labs to conduct COVID-19 testing in Dalit colonies to effectively stem the spread of coronavirus.

The KVPS district general secretary N Manohar and others took part in the demonstration.