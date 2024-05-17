Samsung told to compensate consumer for faulty TV

A consumer commission directed Samsung to refund the cost of a faulty LED television, pay compensation of ₹10,000, and deposit punitive damages amounting to ₹5,000 to the consumer legal aid account.

The District Consumer Disputes Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by S. Shashanka Reddy. The opposite parties (OP) were managers of Samsung India Electronics Private Limited and Vijay Sales, New Nallakunta.

The complainant stated that she bought a UHD LED UA58TU8200 TV on monthly instalment basis. on August 3, 2021, the TV stopped working. She contacted customer service and registered a complaint. A technician later inspected the TV and found that its mother board was faulty. Given that the TV was under the warranty period, an order was placed for another mother board. However it was not replaced, she maintained.

For their part, Samsung stated the allegations were concocted. They stated that the printed circuit board had developed a problem and this part was not easily available for replacement. Though an order was placed, the company offered them a coupon through which the complainant could buy another TV.

The Commission, after taking into consideration the evidence and arguments placed on record, relied upon Indocom Electronics and Others judgment and directed the OP to refund ₹66,000, pay compensation of ₹10,000, punitive damages of ₹5,000, and costs of ₹5,000.