GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Samsung told to compensate consumer for faulty TV

Published - May 17, 2024 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed 11078

A consumer commission directed Samsung to refund the cost of a faulty LED television, pay compensation of ₹10,000, and deposit punitive damages amounting to ₹5,000 to the consumer legal aid account.

The District Consumer Disputes Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad, was dealing with a complaint filed by S. Shashanka Reddy. The opposite parties (OP) were managers of Samsung India Electronics Private Limited and Vijay Sales, New Nallakunta.

The complainant stated that she bought a UHD LED UA58TU8200 TV on monthly instalment basis. on August 3, 2021, the TV stopped working. She contacted customer service and registered a complaint. A technician later inspected the TV and found that its mother board was faulty. Given that the TV was under the warranty period, an order was placed for another mother board. However it was not replaced, she maintained.

For their part, Samsung stated the allegations were concocted. They stated that the printed circuit board had developed a problem and this part was not easily available for replacement. Though an order was placed, the company offered them a coupon through which the complainant could buy another TV.

The Commission, after taking into consideration the evidence and arguments placed on record, relied upon Indocom Electronics and Others judgment and directed the OP to refund ₹66,000, pay compensation of ₹10,000, punitive damages of ₹5,000, and costs of ₹5,000.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.