Former MLA A. Sampath Kumar has been appointed the AICC in-charge secretary for Chhattisgarh. He was earlier the Secretary for Maharashtra, according to a statement from the AICC. He is the lone Congress leader from the Telugu States to have been appointed the AICC in-charge secretary. Similarly, P.C. Vishnunadh and P. Viswanathan will be AICC secretaries of the AICC for Telangana. Mr. Vishnunadh is already working here as the secretary but Mr. Viswanathan is a new addition.