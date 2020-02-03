Samakka-Sarakka jatara is sweet blessing for jaggery traders

As the stage is set for the biennial Samakka-Sarakka jatara from February 5 to 8 in Medaram, and parallel jataras in various parts of integrated Karimnagar district, sales of jaggery - the main offering to the deity duo - has picked up in Karimnagar town.

The jaggery, popularly called bangaram (gold) by the devotees, is offered to the deity duo during the jatara. Devotees offer jaggery equal to their weight as thulabaram (weighing scale) or as thanksgiving in fulfilment of their vows. According to tradition, devotees carry the huge jaggery blocks on their heads by decorating it vermillion and a portion of it is placed at the altar (platform where the goddesses are placed for worship) and the remaining would be distributed among relatives, friends, and others as prasadam after their return from the jatara.

Cashing in on sentiment

Cashing on the sentiment of the biennial jatara, jaggery traders have opened special counters with weighing machines at the busy Gunj Market area in the town. More than 50 shops have come up at the Gunj area and vegetable market to meet the demand.

Some 10 days ago, the jaggery was sold at ₹ 36 per kg. However, with the jatara nearing, prices have shot up to ₹ 45 per kg and even reach ₹ 50 per kg. Traders said sales were around 100 tonnes per day, and it would reach at least 500 tonnes per day with the start of the festival.

Faith and weight

Gopal, a trader in the Gunj Market said they had specially erected huge weighing machines for selling the jaggery equal to the weight of the devotees. “This time around, sales are good as people are coming in large numbers to purchase the bangaram for the jatara. Thanks to the bountiful rains and good harvest, devotees would actively participate in this jatara,” he said.

Devakka of Kisannagar locality in Karimnagar town purchased bangaram equal to her weight after performing puja to the weighing machine. “I had vowed to offer bangaram to Sammakka-Sarakka after successful performance of marriage of my daughter. Now mywish has been granted,” she said as she purchased jaggery of her weight: 60 kg.

Full family bangaram

“This is biennial jatara and we will not compromise on any issue to appease the tribal goddesses for the well-being of our entire family. We will offer bangaram equal to the weight of our entire family of five members to Samakka-Sarakka,” said Odelu of Manakondur mandal.