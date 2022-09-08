Sambasiva Rao elected CPI State secretary

Special Correspondent hyderabad
September 08, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kothagudem MLA and journalist K. Sambasiva Rao was elected State secretary of CPI at the party’s third conference which concluded late on Wednesday night.

He was elected by voting among council members because neither he nor another MLA Palla Venkat Reddy were unrelenting in their demand to hold the post. It led to heated discussions among members till midnight when it was finally decided to go for voting. Mr. Sambasiva Rao polled 59 votes to 45 by Mr. Reddy.

Mr. Rao will take over from Mr. Chada Venkat Reddy who was State secretary for two terms. He was the Assistant Secretary till the conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the party constitution, any member of CPI could become State secretary for three terms. In this context, Mr. Chada Venkat Reddy sought a third term but Mr. Sambasiva Rao entered the fray. Then, Mr. Reddy expressed desire that he will continue in the post only if he was elected unanimously. If election became inevitable, he offered to step down and proposed the candidature of Mr. Palla Venkat Reddy for the post.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the midst of high drama as Mr. Sambasiva Rao and Mr. Palla Venkat Reddy vied for the post, the Council decided to go for voting. which the latter won by 14 votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app