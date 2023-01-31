HamberMenu
Samatha Kumbh from February 2 to 14 at Muchintal

Kalyanotsavam at all Divya Desahs on February 5, says Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

January 31, 2023 04:26 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya, named ‘Statue of Equality’ - in Muchintal, Shamshabad, of Ranga Reddy district. File.

A giant statue of 11th-century social reformer and saint, Ramanujacharya, named ‘Statue of Equality’ - in Muchintal, Shamshabad, of Ranga Reddy district. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

In a move that would offer a rare opportunity for devotees to participate in Kumbh Mela of 108 Divya Deshas (temples), the Samatha Kshetram, located in Muchintal, Shamshabad, of Ranga Reddy district, will be organising ‘Samatha Kumbha Mela’ and Brahmotsavas of 108 Divya Deshas. This event will be held from February 2 to February 14. It was exactly one year back that Samatha Moorti was inaugurated at the Samatha Moorti Spoorthi Kendram. On February 5, kalyanotsavam will be held for all the 108 Divya Deshas.

Disclosing these details here on Tuesday, Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy said that every year ‘Samatha Kumbha Mela’ would be held. Yagashala will be established with nine kundas as part of organising the yagam, he said.

“In the past, it was temple-centric and temple-driven society. Let us reform the temple and temple administration - this was what Sri Ramanujacharya thought and implemented about thousand years ago. He made women part of the administration in running temples. People belonging to harijan, dalit communities and other sections were offered mantras and Vaishnava deeksha by Sri Ramanujacharya. He said that all are equal before God,” said Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, adding that they are following the path at Statue of Equality.

The programme will commence with the offering of abhishekam to Ramanujacharya statue.

Vikasa Tarangini, a cultural NGO, will be roping in about 3,000 volunteers from India and abroad to extend services to the devotees.

