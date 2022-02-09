Samata moorti will inspire future generations: Amit Shah

Union Minister terms Sriramanagaram visit a new experience

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the ongoing Sahasrabdi celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya in Rangareddy district on Tuesday, said that the Samata Moorti (Statue of Equality) at Muchintal will inspire future generations.

Mr. Shah inaugurated a theatre complex and ticket counter on the premises.

After taking darshan of the 216-foot statue of Ramanujacharya, he visited 108 Divya Deshalu, 3D laser show, and photo exhibition of the Vaishnavite saint at Bhadravedi.

The Union Minister also participated in the poornahuti programme.

“Visit to Sriramanagaram offered a new experience to me. I feel lucky to have come to Hyderabad. The statue has been sending a message of unity to the world. I congratulate Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for establishing the statue. The teachings of Sri Ramanujacharya will be useful for all,” said Mr Shah.